Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing person, 25, not seen in weeks

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 25-year-old man.

Tara-Marie Connor was scheduled to receive medical treatment at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital on Jan. 11, but never arrived at his appointment.

Police say his caregivers are now "extremely concerned" for his safety.

Connor stands 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair which was recently cut short, pictured below.

Anyone with information on Connor's whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-1086.