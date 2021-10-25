Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 22
Mounties in Nanaimo are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Isabelle Schopf.
Schopf was last leaving the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital against medical advice around 5 p.m. Friday, police said.
She is described as an Indigenous woman standing 5’ 6” tall and weighing 115 pounds.
Her hair is dyed blue and she has a tattoo of a dragon under her left collarbone and a tattoo of a butterfly on her right wrist.
Police say Schopf may be trying to reach the Lower Mainland and is known to frequent locations in Nanaimo and Oceanside on Vancouver Island.
RCMP and Schopf’s family are extremely worried for her safety and well-being, police said Monday.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.
