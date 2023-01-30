Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 30
Mounties are asking the public for help finding a 30-year-old woman missing in Nanaimo, B.C.
Police say Samantha Evans has not been heard from since Jan. 11. Her family contacted the Nanaimo RCMP one week later and a missing person's investigation was launched on Jan. 18.
Evans is believed to be homeless and is dealing with "significant personal issues," the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release. "As a result, her family and support network are concerned for her safety and well-being."
Evans is described as a white woman, standing 5'7" tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and may have a piercing below her lower lip.
Investigators say Evans is associated to a red 2004 Monte Carlo, which is parked in south Nanaimo with no licence plates attached.
The RCMP on Thursday released a photo of Evans, which they said was taken recently.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.
-
Why Reptilia must wait until April for council decision on exotic animalsReptilia took a small step forward but learned the finish line has moved farther away.
-
Ottawa Police Service, City of Ottawa introduce draft budgets todayThe city will lay out its multi-billion dollar spending plan for 2023 today before a whirlwind consultation period this month leading up to final approval March 1.
-
Black community looking for more engagement with Black History Month in Renfrew CountyAlgonquin College's Pembroke campus has events planned throughout February to celebrate and acknowledge Black History Month, and the county plans to highlight Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.
-
-
'Get a f***ing hotel room': Anti-gay tirade in downtown Vancouver under investigationDisturbing video of a man berating a young couple with homophobic slurs in downtown Vancouver has triggered a police investigation – and prompted an outpouring of support for the victims.
-
High interest rates continue to impact home sales in Simcoe County & MuskokaHigher interest rates meant to cool down inflation have had a major impact on housing sales throughout much of Simcoe County and Muskoka, according to new data.
-
'It felt like home': Bo Horvat says goodbye to VancouverBo Horvat is saying goodbye to Vancouver and the Canucks after a decade in blue and green.
-
B.C. health-care workers at 'breaking point' seeking mental help in growing numbersThe ongoing toxic drug crisis, waves of COVID-19 and other mass casualty events have B.C. healthcare workers pleading for faster access to mental health care as more of them find themselves distressed and despairing.
-
Employment agency breaking barriers for marginalized people on Vancouver IslandA temp agency on Vancouver Island is taking a compassionate crack at the labour shortage.