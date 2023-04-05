Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 43
The Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in March.
Mounties are searching for 43-year-old Shawna Forbes who was reported missing on April 3 and who was last seen on March 20.
Police say Forbes did not pick up a prescription "that she urgently needs" on March 20, and that no one has seen or heard from her since.
The lack of contact has her family and support network concerned for her safety, according to the RCMP.
Mounties say Forbes has not had a fixed address for the past several months and has been living at various tent encampments in Nanaimo.
Police say they visited several encampments as well as local shelters but have so far been unable to locate her.
Forbes is described as a white woman who stands 5'6" and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has long blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Family members tell the RCMP that Forbes may be in the company of an acquaintance, Aaron Payne, who is pictured below.
Anyone with information on Forbes' whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-765-2345.
-
'We have to break the cycle': Vancouver leaders, B.C. premier defend tent city decampmentThe premier and Vancouver's top officials defended their approach to Wednesday's takedown of the Downtown Eastside tent encampment with police enforcement, insisting safety issues had escalated to the point they had to act.
-
Calgary Flames keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Winnipeg JetsAndrew Mangiapane and Nikita Zadorov each had a goal and assist as the Calgary Flames kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.
-
Barrie councillors eye future with multiple major developments on the tableThe Barrie council chambers were fuller than usual Wednesday evening as many people turned out to have their voices heard on two major developments being proposed.
-
Minor injuries after pedestrian struck by carA pedestrian suffered minor injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in east London, Ont. Wednesday night.
-
'It is about all of us as a community': Manitoba looks to create new strategy to train policeThe province is looking to create a new strategy when it comes to police training in Manitoba.
-
More Scrubbi cleaning contractors come forward with allegations of missing payMore contractors with Vancouver-based cleaning company Scrubbi have come forward with allegations that they have not been paid what they are owed.
-
Phone scammers posing as victim services employees, Burnaby RCMP warnThe Burnaby RCMP are warning the public of a phone scam after a fraudster posing as a victim services employee from the force contacted a man in his 80s last week.
-
WRPS investigate break-and-enter in WaterlooThe Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after receiving reports of a break-and-enter at a Waterloo residence, through an unlocked door.
-
Kitchener Rangers to play game 4 without captain PinelliThe Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.