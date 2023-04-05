Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 43

The Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in March.

Mounties are searching for 43-year-old Shawna Forbes who was reported missing on April 3 and who was last seen on March 20.

Police say Forbes did not pick up a prescription "that she urgently needs" on March 20, and that no one has seen or heard from her since.

The lack of contact has her family and support network concerned for her safety, according to the RCMP.

Mounties say Forbes has not had a fixed address for the past several months and has been living at various tent encampments in Nanaimo.

Police say they visited several encampments as well as local shelters but have so far been unable to locate her.

Forbes is described as a white woman who stands 5'6" and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has long blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Family members tell the RCMP that Forbes may be in the company of an acquaintance, Aaron Payne, who is pictured below.

Anyone with information on Forbes' whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-765-2345.