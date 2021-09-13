Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing youth, 17

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a teen who was reported missing last week.

Police are searching for 17-year-old Gaige Knighton who was last seen on Sept. 5.

RCMP say he was reported missing that same day, and since then officers have conducted "extensive patrols" searching for the youth. Mounties add that friends and Knighton's caregivers have also searched for him, but have not found him as of Monday.

"As a result, his family is worried for his safety and well-being," said Nanaimo RCMP in a release Monday.

Police say that before Knighton left his north Nanaimo home on Sept. 5, he gathered several personal items and left the residence on his purple BMX bike.

Knighton is described as an Indigenous youth who stands 5'8" tall and weighs roughly 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red sweater, camouflage pants, tan boots and a brown backpack.

Police say that he does not own a cellphone and investigators are looking into reports that he may be living in a tent. Mounties add that Knighton is known to visit skate parks in the Nanaimo area.

Anyone with information on Knighton's whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file #2021-33660.