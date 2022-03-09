Nanaimo RCMP searching for woman missing since January

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking for the public's help finding a 34-year-old woman who has not been seen since January.

Investigators say the last confirmed sighting of Sarah Rekrut was on Jan. 16 in central Nanaimo. Prior to that, she was seen several times in the downtown core in May 2021.

Rekrut's family, who have not had any contact with her for almost two years, reported her missing on March 2, the RCMP said Wednesday.

Rekrut is described as a white woman who stands five feet, five inches tall and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police provided a photo of the missing woman which was taken in 2021, saying her appearance may have changed in the time since.

Anyone with information on Rekrut's whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.