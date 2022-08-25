Nanaimo RCMP seek man after another indecent photo-taker reported

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say another woman has come forward with a complaint about a man using his phone to take a picture up her skirt while she was shopping.

The incident happened at the same time and on the same day as a previous complaint, though the incidents are not related.

The Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release Thursday that a man used his phone to take a photo of an unsuspecting woman at a Walmart, located at 6801 North Island Hwy, at 2 p.m. on July 29.

Police said the woman saw the man bend down with his phone angled up her skirt. The victim yelled at the man and he quickly walked away, police said.

The woman asked a store employee for help but the man apparently left the store before they could find him again.

Store security cameras captured a picture of the man.

Police are now looking for a middle-aged white man with a muscular build and medium height. He was wearing a grey T-shirt with white letters on the front, a black ball cap, shorts and sandals.

ANOTHER INCIDENT

Earlier this week, the Nanaimo RCMP issued a similar statement saying they were looking for a man who took a picture under a woman's skirt in a Dollarama store across town.

That incident is also alleged to have happened at 2 p.m. on July 29.

Surveillance video viewed by investigators showed the victim crouched over while a man aimed his phone under her skirt.

The woman's boyfriend reportedly witnessed the encounter and chased the suspect before exchanging punches with him.

On Thursday afternoon, RCMP said the suspect in that incident had been located by police.

Mounties say the man is cooperating with police and that the investigation is in its evidence-gathering stage.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.