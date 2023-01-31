Nanaimo RCMP seek man who threw coffee at McDonald’s employee
Mounties are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly threw a cup of coffee at a McDonald's employee in Nanaimo, B.C.
Police say the incident happened on the morning of Jan. 12 and the employee was not hit with the liquid, which was already cold.
Employees at the Bowen Road restaurant told police the man had been sleeping at a table when a worker knocked on the table to rouse him.
The man became upset and began to loudly swear at the employee, the Nanaimo RCMP said.
A supervisor heard the commotion and told the man to leave the restaurant before the man approached the supervisor and threw his coffee before leaving.
Police are looking for man who stands 5'9" tall with a medium build. He was clean-shaven with short, dark hair.
The man was wearing a light brown jacket, dark baseball cap, and was carrying a black backpack, according to investigators.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
