Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man in hospital last month.

The crash occurred on Feb. 3 around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at the corner of Fifth Street and Bruce Avenue.

Witnesses of the crash told police that the car was backing out of the west side of the convenience store parking lot before it accelerated forward roughly 30 feet, hitting a man.

"The impact of the collision caused the victim to flip over the hood of the vehicle then fall to the ground," RCMP said Friday.

Both police and paramedics responded to the scene and found the victim, 37, had sustained lacerations to his head in the crash. He was then taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for treatment.

Mounties say the driver did not stop after the crash and continued to drive out of the parking lot. The vehicle was reportedly seen driving on Bruce Avenue from Fifth Street, without stopping at a stop sign in the intersection.

The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on Bruce Avenue.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.