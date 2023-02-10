Nanaimo RCMP seek suspect after possible voyeurism incident at city aquatic centre
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are investigating a report of inappropriate behaviour inside a change room at a city-owned recreation facility.
The RCMP say an adult was "staring intently at a young child while they changed" in the women's change room at the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre.
The incident was reported to police on Feb. 4 after the child's parents witnessed the interaction, police said Friday.
"The incident is being investigated and to date, the person seen in the washroom has not been identified," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said in a statement.
"The details of this incident may constitute voyeurism as defined by the Criminal Code and as such, our investigators have initiated a criminal investigation," O'Brien said.
Investigators say the person of interest was wearing a brown wig, tight jeans, a dark, zippered hoodie, and an oversized medical mask that concealed their face.
Staff at the aquatic centre are assisting in the investigation and have provided surveillance video from the building's foyer, police said.
Anyone with information on the person involved is asked to contact the Nanaimo RMCP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
