Nanaimo RCMP seek suspects in grocery theft

Mounties in Nanaimo are asking the public to help identify two women accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of food from a grocery store.

The alleged theft happened more than a month ago but the Nanaimo RCMP published two photos of the women on Tuesday.

Police say the suspects stole nearly $300 in products from the Real Canadian Superstore on Metral Drive around 2 p.m. on July 16.

Store security said the women were taking items from the shelves and hiding them in a baby stroller that had a child inside, according to police.

The women then used a self-checkout kiosk without paying for the products in the stroller, police said.

"When security confronted the two outside the store, they refused to co-operate and left the premises with the unpaid items," the RCMP said.

Investigators are looking for two white women, approximately 30 to 35 years old.

One woman had long, blonde hair and was wearing a dark dress. The other woman had red hair, was wearing black shorts and was pushing a baby stroller. She also had a tattoo on her right elbow, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.