Nanaimo RCMP seeking information after 'extremely brazen' overnight shooting

Mounties in Nanaimo are appealing to the public for information after multiple gunshots rang out in a residential neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

Several officers responded to the 6000-block of Linley Valley Road just before 1 a.m., police said Wednesday.

Responding officers found an older model Chrysler at the scene with multiple bullet holes in it.

"The vehicle was legally parked and appeared to have been unattended at the time of the shots being fired," the Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement.

Witnesses told police they saw a newer model black SUV speeding north away from the scene immediately after the shots were fired, police said.

Investigators towed the Chrysler from the scene for a forensic examination.

“This was an extremely brazen act, and investigators are focused on understanding the motive behind it and finding out who is responsible,” said Const. Gary O’Brien in the statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.