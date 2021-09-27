Nanaimo RCMP set up surveilled 'community exchange zone' outside headquarters

A new community exchange zone has been set up outside of the Nanaimo RCMP detachment.

The community exchange zone is recorded by a surveillance camera and can act as a meeting place for people who want to sell or exchange goods online, or for people to meet for custodial exchanges from one spouse to another, police say.

"With this designation, we believe it offers a level of reassurance to the public and provides a relatively safe and respectful location to conduct interactions," said Cont. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP in a release Monday.

The exchange zone is marked by a sign at a reserved parking stall in front of the Nanaimo RCMP detachment, located at 303 Prideaux St.

Further questions about the community exchange zone can be directed to the Nanaimo RCMP Community Policing Section at 250-755-3257, Mounties say.