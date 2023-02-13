Nanaimo RCMP warn of 'romance scams' ahead of Valentine's Day

Mounties with the Nanaimo RCMP are urging residents to be wary of so-called "romance scams" ahead of Valentine's Day on Tuesday.

Romance scams can take several forms, including scammers trying to impersonate a victim's friend or family member by using pictures found on social media.

More recent scams have also involved fraudsters sending out random texts to victims that ask "where have you been" or "where are you," in order to elicit a conversation, according to the Nanaimo RCMP.

Once a conversation begins, the fraudster will then attempt to build a relationship with the victim, with the ultimate goal of asking for money.

"The purpose of the scam is to foster a sense of trust in the victim so that in the near future the fraudster can ask their victim for money and they willingly oblige," said Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien.

The fraudster may ask for money under the pretense of a family emergency, travel fees to return home, an unexpected business or legal fee, or pretending they're unable to access their own money.

Mounties say some warning signs of a "romance scam" or similar scams includes a social media profile that seems "too perfect," if someone you just began speaking with professes their love for you, or if they deny attempts to meet in person with excuses or by repeatedly cancelling.

To protect yourself against scams, the Nanaimo RCMP recommend never accepting a friend request from someone you don't know, and never sending money to someone you haven't met in person.

Anyone who suspects they've been a victim of fraud is urged to contact their local police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.