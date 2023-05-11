Nanaimo regional district investigating malfunction at marsh siphon system

The Regional District of Nanaimo has confirmed that the siphon system at Coats Marsh Regional Park was malfunctioning recently, causing water to draw out of the marshland.

As reported last week, some Gabriola residents noticed decreasing water levels the week of April 24, but RDN staff visiting the site on April 26 said the siphons were not on at the time of the visit. A resident notified the Sounder that at least one siphon had water flowing through it on April 27.

RDN parks staff are now confirming that one of the siphons was active when it should not have been saying staff visited the marsh again May 3 and 4 to address the malfunction.

“RDN staff visited Coats Marsh and worked with an engineer to review how and why one of the four siphons would have started on its own as well as a solution to try to manage this issue,” parks manager Rick Daykin said. “A modification to the siphons has been completed as an additional shut-down measure.”

In 2021, the regional district installed the siphons to lower the water level in the larger, upper pool of the marsh near the concrete weir over liability concerns should there be a breach that could cause downstream flooding. The siphon system was turned off mid-February “as it was no longer required to keep up with the heavier precipitation rates and snow melt,” Daykin said April 26.

The RDN has said the siphons are not used during the “amphibian window.” Most native amphibians lay their eggs in early spring. The Northern red-legged frog, which is listed as a species of special concern under the federal Species at Risk Act, typically lays its eggs from February to March. Individuals have been recorded at Coats Marsh. Among other residents of the marsh, a beaver has a dam located approximately 55m from the weir. Asked what ecological damage may have been caused due to the siphon malfunction, Daykin said staff walked around the entire marsh following the modification of the siphon “and did not see any negative impacts on the marsh ecology due to the siphon running unexpectedly.

“RDN staff will continue to monitor the marsh water levels, siphons and the marsh ecology.”

The Sounder asked how much of a drawdown there was on the marsh as a result of the siphon running unexpectedly. “While do not have an exact measurement, marsh water levels have dropped in the past week likely due to lack of precipitation, warmer weather and evaporation, potentially water escaping through the beaver dam as well as the siphon,” RDN staff responded. “We expect the water levels to increase with the current precipitation.”