Nanaimo school fundraiser in need of donations
Fresh Start, which gives Nanaimo schoolchildren in need school supplies and a haircut just before school starts, is in need of donations.
The fundraiser is looking for new and used donations of backpacks, school supplies, clothing and books.
This the ninth year Fresh Start has been operating and has been organized since day one by Dave Lawrence, owner of That 50s Barber Shop in Nanaimo.
"It's such a great feeling to see how happy and excited those kids are when they get their stuff," says Lawrence.
Last year, more than 200 children received school supplies and haircuts.
With the rising cost of everything, Lawrence expects the need this year will be just as big.
"It's made me realize that it's probably something that I'm not going to stop anytime soon," Lawrence adds.
"This is something that will just be needed for a long, long time."
Donations can be dropped off That 50s Barber Shop and the Nanaimo Harbourfront library.
Fresh Start happens on Sept. 2 at the library.
