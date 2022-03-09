Nanaimo senior searching for thousands in lost cash

A Nanaimo, B.C., man is "hoping for a miracle" after he lost an envelope full of cash last week.

Nanaimo RCMP say the envelope contained several thousand dollars and was lost on March 3 or 4 in Nanaimo.

"The victim realizes it’s a shot in the dark but he is hoping that a Good Samaritan may have found his money and will do the right thing and turn it in to the local RCMP detachment," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP on Wednesday.

The senior told police that he withdrew the cash from a bank on March 3 and placed it in his jacket pocket.

He told police that he took several taxis on March 3 and 4 and reached out to the taxi companies involved, but found nothing.

Police are now hoping to reconnect the lost envelope with its rightful owner. Anyone with information on the lost cash is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-7936.