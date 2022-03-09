Nanaimo senior searching for thousands in lost cash
A Nanaimo, B.C., man is "hoping for a miracle" after he lost an envelope full of cash last week.
Nanaimo RCMP say the envelope contained several thousand dollars and was lost on March 3 or 4 in Nanaimo.
"The victim realizes it’s a shot in the dark but he is hoping that a Good Samaritan may have found his money and will do the right thing and turn it in to the local RCMP detachment," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP on Wednesday.
The senior told police that he withdrew the cash from a bank on March 3 and placed it in his jacket pocket.
He told police that he took several taxis on March 3 and 4 and reached out to the taxi companies involved, but found nothing.
Police are now hoping to reconnect the lost envelope with its rightful owner. Anyone with information on the lost cash is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-7936.
-
-
Victoria business owners optimistic about downtown safety as tourism season restartsOn April 6, Victoria will welcome its first cruise ship visit in three years, and with it comes optimism.
-
Manitoba man arrested for cyber-attacks, printing 3-D guns; FBI involved in investigationBrandon police have arrested two people, one of whom was wanted for cyber-attacks that had the FBI investigating.
-
GiveSendGo tells court it is refunding convoy donations amid freezing orderLawyers for a proposed class-action lawsuit against the convoy protest in Ottawa argued in court Wednesday that GiveSendGo may be in breach of a freezing order on funds raised for the convoy on the website.
-
Ottawa woman arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan released after 24 daysAn Ottawa woman who was arrested at gunpoint by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly a month ago is free.
-
Local leaders reject Alberta police force plans, suggest a referendum on issueAlbertans should be able to cast ballots in a referendum on whether or not to replace the RCMP with a provincial police force, a group of local leaders requested Wednesday afternoon.
-
-
Equine experience in Chatham pulls another award into the stableA unique experience that allows people to interact with historic Ojibwe Spirit Horses has received a second piece of recognition for its innovation.
-
2 in hospital following three-vehicle crash believed to involve alcohol: N.S. RCMPThe RCMP in Cape Breton is investigating a three-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 125 in Sydney Mines, N.S.