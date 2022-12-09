Nanaimo shooting sends man to hospital with serious injuries

A 34-year-old man is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a residence in Nanaimo, B.C.

The home in the 2300-block of Bowen Road was behind police tape early Friday morning while forensic investigators examined the scene.

Mounties say the shooting occurred around 2 a.m., prompting police and paramedics to respond to the scene.

The Nanaimo RCMP say their officers were on scene within minutes and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The responding officers provided emergency first aid until paramedics arrived to transport the man to Nanaimo General Hospital.

"At this time, due to the condition of the victim, investigators are unable to provide a description of the suspects or the vehicle they fled in," Const. Gary O'Brien, spokesperson for the Nanaimo RCMP, said in a release Friday.

"Police believe, though, based on information gathered to date, that this was a targeted, isolated incident and that there is no further risk to the public."

Anyone with information or who saw a vehicle driving in the Bowen Road area around 2 a.m. is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.