Nanaimo shooting victim remains in hospital, search for suspect continues

Mounties say the victim of a weekend shooting in Nanaimo remains in hospital Tuesday while officers continue to canvass downtown residents and businesses for eyewitnesses and video evidence.

A 39-year-old man sustained serious but non-life-threatening facial injuries after he was shot around 8 p.m. Saturday near the Nanaimo Bastion on the city's waterfront.

The shooting was first reported by community safety officers who were flagged down by the victim. Police say the man, who was bleeding heavily from his face, told the officers he had been shot.

Investigators are now looking for witnesses and surveillance video that may have captured the incident, the Nanaimo RCMP said in an update on the investigation.

"It’s a tedious process but absolutely necessary to ensure all potential evidence is gathered," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien said.

The downtown area was temporarily closed to the public to allow investigators time to search a parking lot, but no arrests have been made and the firearm has not been found.

The shooting was the second reported incident of gun violence in the Harbour City last week after a man was sent to hospital with a gunshot wound in his stomach on March 12.

Anyone with information or video related to the either shooting is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.