Nanaimo to reopen waterparks during May long weekend

As the Victoria Day long weekend approaches, the City of Nanaimo says all municipal waterparks will reopen to the public.

Starting Saturday, May 22, community waterparks in Nanaimo will be running from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

"The water parks in Nanaimo are a popular attraction during the summer season and are a great way to cool off during the hot weather while enjoying the other park amenities found at each of the four water park locations," said Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog in a statement Thursday.

The city is reminding residents that COVID-19 health guidelines are still in effect, including physical distancing at parks.

The four water parks in Nanaimo are located at Harewood Centennial Park, Mansfield Park, Departure Bay Kiwanis Park and Deverill Square Park.

Environment Canada is predicting sunshine, or a mix of sun and clouds, from Thursday until Sunday in Nanaimo and Greater Victoria. On Monday, the last day of the long weekend, showers are expected to arrive.

