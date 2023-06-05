Nanaimo-Vancouver ferry service takes another step towards launching
A new foot passenger-only ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver has marked another milestone towards starting operations.
The new company, called Hullo, says its first 354-passenger catamaran has left its shipyard in Vietnam and is heading to Vancouver Island.
Hullo held a ground-breaking ceremony in Nanaimo in April, where a new terminal at 100 Port Dr. is under construction.
A total of two ferries will sail between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver, with the other dock located at the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre at Burrard Landing, located at 1055 Canada Pl.
Sailings are expected to take 70 minutes, according to the Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC), which is launching Hullo.
VIFC says there will be up to seven round-trip sailings planned seven days a week, and free Wi-Fi is available on board.
There's still no word yet on when Hullo will officially launch, though the company says it hopes to begin sailing in late summer 2023.
VIFC has yet to release details on pricing as well, though it says more information will be coming soon about its three different tiers of seating, ranging from comfort to premium and business.
-
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision this morningThe Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning as speculation about another rate hike heats up.
-
Wildfire smoke blankets Ottawa for a third dayEnvironment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Ottawa, with the air quality at 10+ "very high risk" at 6 a.m.
-
Plan to build tallest towers in Kitchener sees pushback at neighbourhood meetingThe plant to build what would be the tallest towers in Kitchener came under the scrutiny of those who would be living nearby.
-
Vigil for Afzaal family hears Islamophobia promises made by province and feds still unfulfilledTwo years after four members of the Afzaal Family were killed in an apparently deliberate attack, words haven’t always translated into action.
-
Lanes closed on Hwy. 404 north of Toronto due to fatal crashOntario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 404 this morning.
-
Canadian Nuclear Society conference comes to Saint JohnThe 47th annual Canadian Nuclear Society conference is underway in Saint John, N.B.
-
Westbound lanes of Highway 174 to close this weekend for LRT workThe city of Ottawa says a portion of Highway 174 westbound will be closed this weekend for work on Stage 2 of LRT.
-
Calgary's Glenbow Museum given $12 million for revitalization effortsThe city's Cultural Municipal Sustainability Initiative had the money set aside for two other projects but one is on hold and the other has been cancelled outright, resulting in council's decision to put the money elsewhere.
-
Calgary city council votes down housing affordability task force's recommendationsIn a narrow vote on Tuesday night, Calgary city council rejected all of the recommendations from its housing affordability task force.