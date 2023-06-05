Nanaimo-Vancouver ferry service takes another step towards launching

A new foot passenger-only ferry service between Nanaimo and Vancouver has marked another milestone towards starting operations.

The new company, called Hullo, says its first 354-passenger catamaran has left its shipyard in Vietnam and is heading to Vancouver Island.

Hullo held a ground-breaking ceremony in Nanaimo in April, where a new terminal at 100 Port Dr. is under construction.

A total of two ferries will sail between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver, with the other dock located at the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre at Burrard Landing, located at 1055 Canada Pl.

Sailings are expected to take 70 minutes, according to the Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC), which is launching Hullo.

VIFC says there will be up to seven round-trip sailings planned seven days a week, and free Wi-Fi is available on board.

There's still no word yet on when Hullo will officially launch, though the company says it hopes to begin sailing in late summer 2023.

VIFC has yet to release details on pricing as well, though it says more information will be coming soon about its three different tiers of seating, ranging from comfort to premium and business.