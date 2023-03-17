Nanaimo warns of road closures on Highway 19

The City of Nanaimo is warning drivers of overnight closures on one of its busiest streets.

The Nanaimo Parkway, also known as Highway 19, will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. between Jingle Pot Road and Fifth Street for four days, from March 26 to March 30.

During this time, northbound vehicles will be detoured down Fifth Street to Wakesiah Avenue, and then onto Third Street and Jingle Pot Road.

Meanwhile, southbound traffic will be diverted down Jingle Pot Road to Wakesiah Avenue and then onto Fifth Street.

Commuters can also take the Old Island Highway as alternate route, according to the city.

The highway closures are part of the city's "midtown water supply project," which is a years-long project designed to upgrade Nanaimo's water supply system.

The city says the system supplies water to the northern two-thirds of the municipality, and that the upgrade project involves digging major pipeline into the parkway between East Wellington and Jingle Pot roads, and between Crow’s Nest Place and College Drive.

Piping is also being installed along Black Diamond Drive, according to the city.

"Thank you to all drivers for their understanding and cooperation during this detour," said Bill Simms, general manager of engineering and public works for Nanaimo.

"This water supply backbone is one of the city's most significant infrastructure projects to date, improving resilience, reliable access to safe clean potable water and fire protection in our community," he said.