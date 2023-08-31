Nanaimo woman finds 'grossly intoxicated' man asleep on her couch

A 22-year-old Nanaimo man will not face charges after he drunkenly wandered into a stranger's home and passed out on her couch, according to police.

The Nanaimo RCMP say the homeowner called 911 at 5:30 a.m. Monday after she discovered the "grossly intoxicated" man fast asleep on her living room couch.

"The officers attempted to speak with the individual but due to his impaired state, he could barely recall his own name," said Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O’Brien in a statement Thursday.

The intruder was arrested for breaking and entering and then taken to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment to sober up.

Police say the owner of the south Nanaimo townhome forgot to lock her doors when she went to bed and did not want to press charges against the man, who apparently just wandered into the wrong townhouse.

"He was grossly impaired by booze," O’Brien said in an interview with CTV News. "They figured he was trying to get into an adjacent unit in a townhouse complex and he just staggered into the wrong one."

There were no signs of forced entry and nothing was missing from the home, police said.

"This appears to have been an alcohol-fueled case of mistaken identity," O'Brien said.

"Having said that, it was certainly a wake-up call for the homeowner and a great reminder for everyone, to ensure all exterior doors and windows are locked before retiring for the evening."