Nanaimo woman to stand trial for 2020 murder of boyfriend, interference with dead body
A young woman from Nanaimo, B.C., who is accused of murdering her partner three years ago has been ordered to stand trial.
On Jan. 24, a judge ordered that Paris Laroche stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court for charges of first-degree murder and interference with a dead body.
In March 2022, Laroche was arrested in connection to the death of missing Nanaimo man Sidney Mantee.
Mantee was reported missing in October 2020, and in May 2021, Mounties were seen searching his apartment building and a local lake.
Neighbours told CTV News that Mantee lived with a woman and that the couple would sometimes get into heated arguments.
"The screaming was like death-defying screams, you know?" the neighbour said. "It wasn't just like, get out of here screams. Someone was [angry] about something."
Laroche remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 13 to set a date for her trial.
-
'Cutting-edge opportunity': Alberta seeking private investors to build hydrogen fuelling stationsAlberta's UCP government is looking for people who want to own and operate hydrogen fuelling stations.
-
Unique 1911 Tudhope-Everitt car on display at Simcoe County MuseumOne of only three Tudhope-Everitt cars in existence has found its way back to Simcoe County, thanks to procurement from the County of Simcoe.
-
'Go home and wait': Gaps in sexual assault forensic examination program outrageous: MNUThe Manitoba Nurses Union (MNU) wants action on a vital forensic program that examines sexual assault victims in Manitoba.
-
One person seriously injured after being stabbed on TTC busOne person has been stabbed on a TTC bus near Old Mill subway station, Toronto police say.
-
'Very eye-opening': UW students work at overrun hospital in OttawaA pair of University of Waterloo students gained some important, real world experience working at a pediatric hospital in Ottawa that was in need of help.
-
Flames' Tanev expected to miss at least 2 games, injury comes at favourable point of schedule: SutterThe Calgary Flames are expecting to be without defensive stalwart Chris Tanev for at least the next two games but head coach Darryl Sutter says there will be opportunities for other blueliners to step up.
-
Bus and school cancellations in effect for Thursday as Ontario storm hitsAs snow continues to fall across southern Ontario, some school buses are preparing for treacherous driving conditions and cancelling their routes Thursday.
-
Charge laid 1 year after fatal New Westminster crash, police sayRoughly a year after a crash that killed a pedestrian in New Westminster, a dangerous driving charge has been laid, according to police.
-
Insolvencies on the rise as Albertans struggle with inflationThe Bank of Canada's eighth rate hike in less than a year is coming at a tough time for many Albertans.