Nanaimo woman urges pet-owners to get tracking devices after dog lost

After Lisa Bishop’s rescue dog, Bebe, went missing last month, she is urging pet-owners to put tracking devices on their dogs so they don't have to go through the pain she has.

“Bebe was not wearing one and she should have been,” says Bishop. “If she would have been wearing one, we wouldn’t be having this conversation and she’d be here with me.”

On Dec. 16, Bebe took off from Bishop’s Brookwood Drive home in the north Nanaimo when she was trying to put her into the car to go to the vet.

Since then, there has been only one confirmed sighting in the same area and an unconfirmed sighting in Lantzville.

Bebe is described as a mixed-breed that looks like a fox and is approximately 15 pounds.

At the time, she was wearing a purple collar with a pink bone-shaped tag and still had her yellow leash attached.

She is a rescue from South Korea and has been with Bishop since June 6.

Bishop is asking people to check their yards, decks, sheds and carports for Bebe.

Her demeanor is that of feral dog and she is very fearful, Bishop says. People should not call out, chase or whistle at her, she added.

Bishop and volunteers will be out this weekend putting up missing posters from north Nanaimo to Lantzville.

Anyone who sees Bebe is asked to contact Bishop at 250-213-1420 or 250-741-4222 or by email at BebeComeHome@shaw.ca.