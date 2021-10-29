Napanee Roller Disco drawing Dancing Queens (and kings) from across the region

A roller disco in Napanee, Ont. is attracting the dancing queens and kings from all over the region, as the pandemic brings back some nostalgic pastimes

The pandemic has caused roller-skating to make a comeback with the younger generations thanks to the internet and popularity on platforms like Tik Tok.

Disco Ball Events is cashing in on the craze, opening it’s doors just before the pandemic began, they’re now seeing people of all ages glide into it’s Roller Disco nights.

Those like Kiera Udall. She says she fell in love with roller disco here this year. In fact, she got custom-made light up roller skates.

"It’s a lot of fun. We try to get here as early as possible," she says of her and her friends. "It’s fun to go fast in a safe environment. The music is always really good."

Roller disco events transform a Napanee community centre into a roller disco each weekend.

Dropping the disco ball, and providing authentic skates are all important to owner Jay Bradly, who wanted it to feel like the ones he went to in Kingston growing up.

"It’s kinda like the 80s again," says Bradly. "Not only are you listening to the music and dancing. But you’re also getting an activity and learning new dance steps."

Bradly says whether you have some fancy footwork, or are brand new, the goal is there’s something for everyone.

Those who have been doing it for decades, like John Wilson, say just come ready to roll.

“Just have fun with it. Don’t worry what you look like,” he says.

The disco is one of only a few left around, and Bradly says it draws people from Ottawa, Toronto, and even Windsor to get nostalgic.

For Bradly, the magic is in the right music.

"You have to treat it like an old disco...It’s about the whole room coming alive with the music," he says.