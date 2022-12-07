Narcotics allegedly stolen during Kitchener pharmacy robbery

Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy.

Three males entered the business on Huron Road and Fischer-Hallman Road around 7:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they were carrying “metal sticks.”

They allegedly stole narcotics and cash from the pharmacy before fleeing in an older model silver Kia Sorento SUV.

Police said no injuries were reported.

All three suspects are described as Black men and approximately 20 years old.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

