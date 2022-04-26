NASA 'hopes to benefit' from B.C. electric seaplane flight

The U.S. space agency NASA is looking to a B.C.-based seaplane operator in its quest to develop sustainable electric propulsion technology for aircraft.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has partnered with MagniX, the Washington state-based manufacturer of electric airplane motors, in an effort to introduce electric propulsion to U.S. aviation fleets by 2035.

MagniX was the engine designer behind seaplane operator Harbour Air's successful test flight of the world's first commercial electric aircraft in December 2019.

The modified de Havilland Beaver, nicknamed the "e-Beaver," was outfitted with a 750-horsepower electric motor when it completed the 29-minute flight near Richmond, B.C.

"NASA hopes to benefit from MagniX’s experiences and learnings from their e-Beaver and other electrified aircraft projects," said NASA spokesperson J.D. Harrington in an email Tuesday.

In October, the B.C. government promised to invest nearly $1.6 million to help Harbour Air further develop all-electric seaplanes.

Last summer, the company said it hoped to get certification from Transport Canada to start carrying passengers on electric planes by 2023.

A spokesperson for Harbour Air said Tuesday the company has not received certification yet but expects to have an update on its electric aircraft development later this week.