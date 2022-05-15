NASA shares satellite image of Manitoba flood
Severe flooding that has displaced thousands of people in southern Manitoba has reached out of this world levels.
Satellite images of flooding in the Red River Valley have been named NASA Earth Observatory's images of the day.
The two false-colour images, taken Wednesday and Tuesday, show the flooded valley on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.
The images were taken with sensors that are used to track earth and climate measurements that are currently situation on two of NASA's satellites.
Heavy snow and spring rainstorms have left many parts of Manitoba flooded, including the Red River Valley.
A new low pressure weather system is expected to bring 20 to 40 millimetres of rain starting tonight.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected for the Winnipeg area, and in the western part of the province near Brandon.
There are about 2,500 people out of their homes.
-
Lasting fatigue a symptom of long COVID, expert saysMany people who contracted COVID-19 during the sixth wave complained of lasting symptoms, sometimes known as long COVID, which Dr. Sohail Gandhi said can result in low energy or extreme fatigue.
-
June 27th Miracle organizers look to community to keep miracle aliveOrganizers of the world’s largest food drive are calling on residents to continue the miracle.
-
PC Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca square off at election debateThe Ontario election leaders' debate kicked off Monday night with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford squaring off against Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.
-
Sask. group calls for shared responsibility to prevent sexual violenceThe Regina and Area Sexual Assault Centre wants to shed light on the ways people are affected by sexual violence every day.
-
'Good people out there': Eddie Steele recovers stolen Grey Cup ring thanks to strangerFormer Edmonton Elk Eddie Steele has been reunited with his stolen Grey Cup ring.
-
-
Sask. addiction treatment centre for Indigenous girls gets permanent homeA Saskatchewan treatment centre for Indigenous girls from across Canada has found a permanent home on Muskoday First Nation.
-
Battle of Alberta: Calgary's Whiskey Rose Saloon gears up for spike in businessThe Calgary Chamber of Commerce says each playoff game in the city brings in about $3 million in revenue.
-
Alberta allows online driver's licence and ID card renewalsStarting Tuesday, eligible Albertans will be able to renew their driver's licences and identification cards online using the province's eServices platform.