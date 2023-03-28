Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter

WARNING: This story – and the video at the top of this article - contain graphic details some may find disturbing.

Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school during an incident that claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults on Monday

In the footage, a silver car is seen driving into The Covenant School grounds and around the entrance. A separate angle from inside the school then shows a person shooting multiple rounds through two doors, shattering the glass and walking inside.

The edited two-minute video shows the shooter pointing the gun into hallways and opening doors. Another camera shows the shooter walking by a "children's ministry" sign in the school.

During a press conference on Monday, police identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a former student of the school, who was killed by officers responding to the scene.

Police say they have learned the shooter had an elaborate plan for the attack, which included a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre. Police also said they carried two "assault-type" weapons and a handgun.