Nashville Uber driver killed while helping another driver with flat tire A Nashville Uber driver was struck and killed on the side of I-24 East early Sunday morning after coming to the aid of another driver whose vehicle had a flat tire. Manitoba RCMP issue arrest warrant; allege police clothing, tactical equipment found in man's vehicle Manitoba RCMP has issued an arrest warrant for a man considered armed and dangerous, alleging officers found firearms, police tactical equipment, and other items that look like police clothing in the man's vehicle. Will Delta variant upset B.C.'s progress? Health officials say province in better situation than U.K. Health officials are watching the Delta COVID-19 variant spreading in B.C. communities with concern, but could it threaten to upend the province's reopening plans? Neighbour who put out East Vancouver arsonist’s blaze with garden hose now searching for suspect Neighbours checked their home surveillance cameras and realized the arsonist had been caught in the act.