California, United States

A big juicy, mouth-watering Californian Zinfandel with aromas of black plums and smoke. Pair with grilled meats and barbecued ribs.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2023

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $9.85

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 272401

Pays D'oc, South Of France I.G.P., France

An elegant and complex 100% Viognier aromatic with orange blossom florals and soft baking spicy aromas on the nose. Dry, full-bodied with ripe stone-fruit, lemon meringue flavours finishing zesty on the palate. Pair with butternut squash risotto.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2022

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 438796

Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Produced by Kevin Panagapk, this is a 100%, whole-cluster pressed, wild ferment, oaked Chardonnay fragrant with ripe pear, nougat, toasted nut, lemon curd and well-integrated oak spice flavours on the palate; finishes long, zesty and on a flinty, briny mineral note. Youthful, showing great promise and finesse.

Alcohol: 12.8%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 94/100

LCBO: 17663

Mosel Prädikatswein, Germany

Elisenberger Riesling Kabinett 2018 is flinty with citrus, petrol and mineral aromas on the nose, lush and mouth-filling with a mouth-watering and amazingly long finish. So well-crafted and at 8.5% abv (50 g/l residual sugar), you can have a couple of glasses of this delish Riesling. Drink or hold. Pour with a veal schnitzel and schupfnudeln.

Alcohol: 8.9%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2021-2045

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 95/100

LCBO: 665984

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A perfect dessert icewine to pair with a fresh fruit cup, lush with tangerine, ripe peach, honey, dried apricot flavours and a touch of spice. Lovely balance of acidity to sweetness.

Alcohol: 11%

Sweetness: Sweet

Drink: 2020-2027

Divine Dessert Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 390351