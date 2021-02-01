Big House Winery Cardinal Zin Zinfandel 2016
California, United States
A big juicy, mouth-watering Californian Zinfandel with aromas of black plums and smoke. Pair with grilled meats and barbecued ribs.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2018-2023
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $9.85
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 272401
Domaine de la Baume Elisabeth Viognier 2018
Pays D'oc, South Of France I.G.P., France
An elegant and complex 100% Viognier aromatic with orange blossom florals and soft baking spicy aromas on the nose. Dry, full-bodied with ripe stone-fruit, lemon meringue flavours finishing zesty on the palate. Pair with butternut squash risotto.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2022
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 438796
2027 Cellars Wismer Vineyard FoxCroft Block Chardonnay 2018
Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Produced by Kevin Panagapk, this is a 100%, whole-cluster pressed, wild ferment, oaked Chardonnay fragrant with ripe pear, nougat, toasted nut, lemon curd and well-integrated oak spice flavours on the palate; finishes long, zesty and on a flinty, briny mineral note. Youthful, showing great promise and finesse.
Alcohol: 12.8%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Plush Pork Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 94/100
LCBO: 17663
Max Ferd. Richter Elisenberg Vineyard Riesling 2018
Mosel Prädikatswein, Germany
Elisenberger Riesling Kabinett 2018 is flinty with citrus, petrol and mineral aromas on the nose, lush and mouth-filling with a mouth-watering and amazingly long finish. So well-crafted and at 8.5% abv (50 g/l residual sugar), you can have a couple of glasses of this delish Riesling. Drink or hold. Pour with a veal schnitzel and schupfnudeln.
Alcohol: 8.9%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2021-2045
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 95/100
LCBO: 665984
PondView Estate Winery Gold Series Vidal Icewine 2019
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A perfect dessert icewine to pair with a fresh fruit cup, lush with tangerine, ripe peach, honey, dried apricot flavours and a touch of spice. Lovely balance of acidity to sweetness.
Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Sweet
Drink: 2020-2027
Divine Dessert Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 390351