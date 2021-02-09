Baden Qualitätswein, Germany

From the Baden-Kaiserstuhl wine region, Königschaffhauser Vulkanfelsen 2019 Pinot Gris is fragrant, lush and vibrant with ripe pear, melon and ripe apricot flavours mouth-filling and fresh on the palate. The wine is made from 100% Pinot Gris from a single-vineyard in the Kaiserstuhl subregion. Drinking beautifully now. Chill and pour with a grilled pork tenderloin.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2023

Plush Pork Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 597500

Kamptal D.A.C., Austria

A spectacular Austrian white wine made from the country's iconic Gruner Veltliner grape. Aromas of lime zest and Asian pear. Terrific juicy acidity for seafood and shellfish.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2022

Profound Pasta and Cream Sauce Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO:14189

Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, California, United States

Loving this Californian Pinot Noir with ripe, sweet cherry, ripe raspberry, vanilla and toasty oak flavours on the palate. Tannins are well-integrated, well-balanced acidity and food-friendly. Pair with a chicken Mirabella dish.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2022

Voluptuous Veal Wine

Price: $21.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 943225

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A full-bodied Niagara Cabernet that was fermented on its skins in stainless steel tanks before maturing in oak barrels. Aromas of earth, smoke and dust. Pair with a rare steak.

Alcohol: 13.%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2018-2022

Best Beef Wine

Price: $29.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 12617

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A lovely, zesty Niagara rosé with grapes sourced from the same vineyards as the Catharine Cuvee. Spritely and zippy with aromas of fresh field strawberries. Dry and mouth-watering. Perfect for seafood and shellfish.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2022

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 552562