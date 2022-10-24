Natasha Salonen elected mayor of Wilmot, all new council
Natasha Salonen has been elected mayor of Wilmot Township.
Salonen claimed outgoing mayor Les Amstrong’s empty seat with 56 per cent of the vote, defeating Wilmot councillor Jenn Pfenning for the position.
Salonen has worked for both local MPs and MPPs. In a CTV News survey conducted before the election, she said the experience gave her “valuable understanding of policy and the inner workings of government.”
The mayor of Wilmot also represents the township at Waterloo regional council.
Wilmot Township council will also look entirely different for at least the next four years, as three former councillors all lost their races.
Stewart Cressman defeated Angie Hallman 666 votes to 482 and Kris Wilkinson beat Cheryl Gordijk 646 to 242.
Harvir Sidhu will represent Ward 3 and join fellow newcomers Lillianne Dunstall and Steven Martin in Ward 4.
-
The Boathouse redevelopment inches closerThe proposed redevelopment of the Boathouse in the heart of Victoria Park is one step closer to fruition after a heritage application submission.
-
Police looking for items linked to ongoing homicide investigationBrantford Police Service investigators are seeking help from the public to locate items associated with a recent, ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Nova Scotia man’s murder added to crime reward programThe homicide of Donald (Donny) Derrick Lohnes has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program on the second anniversary of his murder.
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over weekend, wastewater signal downWastewater monitoring has shown a significant decline in the viral signal in the past two weeks.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.
-
Calgary's former James Short Park, Parkade will get new name Nov. 1Until then it’s a park without a name.
-
Investigation underway after woman injured by Edmonton police dogA woman suffered minor injuries after an incident involving an Edmonton Police Service dog.
-
Five challenges facing new Ottawa mayor Mark SutcliffeHere are a few things that Ottawa's mayor will have to tackle when he takes over at city hall.