'Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion' petition in Edmonton gets boost from John Cena, Margot Robbie
A petition to build the Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion in Edmonton has the support of some of Hollywood's biggest stars.
Margot Robbie and John Cena, as part of the release of The Suicide Squad on Aug. 6, backed the petition honouring Edmonton-born Fillion, who plays T.D.K.
.@Sonic1029 started a petition to name a new building in Edmonton The Nathan Fillion Civilian Pavilion.
#TheSuicideSquad (@JamesGunn, @IdrisElba, @JohnCena, @Dastmalchian, @MelchiorDaniela) had thoughts on their favourite Edmontonian @NathanFillion getting his own building. pic.twitter.com/16QmS0t4ew
"I 100 per cent support this," Margot Robbie said on a Warner Bros video. "I really, really hope you succeed in this mission, Edmonton."
"I'm intrigued, I'm excited and I'm eager to watch how this story plays out," John Cena added.
The petition, created by Sonic's Lauren Hunter, is close to its 15,000-signature goal.
