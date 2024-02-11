February 11th is National 2-1-1 Day, a day of awareness for the 2-1-1 service available across Canada.

On Friday in Sudbury, the occasion was celebrated with a special flag-raising ceremony at Tom Davies Square.

Anyone in need of non-emergency help can dial 2-1-1 on their phone to be connected to community, government or social supports. Officials say 2-1-1 operators are highly trained and know how to ask the right questions to get the full picture of someone’s situation, often helping connect them to services they didn’t know were available.

The service is funded by the United Way and is both free and confidential.

“More than ever, people in our community need support, but it’s not always easy to know where to turn,” said United Way North East Ontario in a news release.

“While most of us are familiar with 9-1-1, the national phone line for emergency services, fewer people are as familiar with the number that can connect them to non-emergency support: 2-1-1.”

The organization said 2-1-1 operators can often cut down on the work of searching through confusing directories and websites to quickly help solve a caller’s main issue.

“On average, one call to 2-1-1 can replace seven phone calls a person would make trying to locate the correct service to fit their needs,” the release reads.

“Whether somebody has lost a job and needs employment support, a senior is looking for access to hot meals, or a parent needs help finding programs for a child with unique needs, 2-1-1 is the number to call.”

Maryse Leger is a 2-1-1 operator, she said she wished everyone could see the “real value” of the service.

“We are trained to look beyond the initial ask,” she said.

In the release, Leger recounts an example where a senior called needing to set up medical transportation but wanted the exact costs.

“(That) told me there was more going on,” she said.

“As we talked, I learned that she was forced out of her home because of mould. Her new place is more expensive and she’s having a hard time paying her bills.”

The woman needed financial assistance – help with expenses and food and clothing.

Leger said that day her priority was medical transportation but the next day she had to figure out her next move.

“We ended the call with her saying she would call back to get information about the other resources she needs and she did,” the operator said.

In Ontario, 2-1-1 services are also available online or by text and email.

“2-1-1 is essential in connecting people in our communities with the resources and supports they need to get help,” said Mary Lou Hussak, the executive director of United Way North East Ontario.

“The first step is ensuring that people know this service is available to them and that it’s available all day, every day in municipalities and townships across northeastern Ontario.”

2-1-1 is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is available in over 150 languages. There are no age, income, gender or other eligibility requirements.

“When you need help with life’s challenges, make the right call, dial 2-1-1,” said the United Way.

To learn more about the impact 2-1-1 is having on Canadians visit the United Way’s online blog or to get help in Ontario visit 211ontario.ca.