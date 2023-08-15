National Acadian Day celebration held in Shediac, N.B.

Generations of Acadians marched and made noise with their families in a mini Tintamarre in Shediac, N.B., on Tuesday afternoon.

The Acadian tradition of marching and banging pots and pans took place in several New Brunswick communities for Quinze-Août, or National Acadian Day.

Ben Cunningham came from Halifax to Shediac with his young family to celebrate their Acadian heritage and culture.

“I have a great deal of respect for the Acadians before me. Especially being from Nova Scotia where it's a very tiny per cent of the population. There's people who fought really for who they truly were and how they were raised,” said Cunningham.

Sarah Martin also came from Nova Scotia to her hometown with her husband and two young boys.

She explained the importance of Quinze-Août while holding her youngest.

“We live in Halifax now so I think it's even more important now that he always comes back here and that he always feels at home and he knows that he's Acadian and proud,” said Martin.

Leonie Vautour came to the park with her daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter.

She explained why it’s important to hand down Acadian traditions to younger generations.

“To see how everything is going in the world, to be together and to enjoy life and have fun,” said Vautour.

The holiday has been celebrated on Aug. 15 since 1881, the year the first national Acadian convention was held in Memramcook, N.B.

The day highlights contributions made by the Acadian people to Canadian culture and celebrates their rich culture and diversity.

Acadians are descendants of French settlers who came to what is now known as the Maritimes in the late 1600s.

They faced bitterly cold winters, disease and of course expulsion - a forced, violent removal from their land at the hands of the British in the mid-1700s.

Overcoming adversity is what makes the day meaningful to so many Acadians, including Benoit Doucet.

“I feel it highlights the Acadian people's perseverance over the years, especially if you look at it historically. They've gone through some much problems, oppression and things like that and seeing that we're still here after all these years, those old cultural traditions still exist is really important to me,” said Doucet.

In Halifax, Nova Scotia's Lieutenant Governor Arthur LeBlanc, an Acadian himself, spoke about the importance of preserving French culture during a ceremony at Grand Parade.

“When I think of my ancestors and the traditions that have been passed down to me, my children and grandchildren, I realize the core values that define Acadian culture remains very relevant,” said LeBlanc.

The Province of Nova Scotia announced Tuesday it will officially celebrate Acadian heritage month for the first time in Aug. 2024, honouring over 400 years of history, language, culture and traditions.

