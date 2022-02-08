National Bank Challenger ready to serve up more great tennis for fans in Calgary

The Calgary National Bank Challenger men's tennis tournament was another sporting event that was affected by the global pandemic.

COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the Challenger in 2021 but it was announced on Tuesday that it will be back in 2022.

The tournament which is played at the Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre is fast becoming one of the one of the premier sporting events in the city.

Alberta Tennis Centre CEO Danny Da Costa is thrilled to be hosting again after a one year pandemic hiatus.

"It's hard to believe that in 2020 our tennis tournament was actually the last event in Calgary before the pandemic started," Da Costa told CTV.

"To have it back in 2022 is very exciting for us," Da Costa added. "Our 2020 was a week-long sold out event and it had almost 9,000 spectators so we're really excited to hopefully replicate that in 2022."

DREAMS OF PLAYING IN THE CHALLENGER

Twenty-one-year-old Rahul Duggi plays tennis for the U of C Dinos and he also teaches at the Alberta Tennis Centre.

He's been watching this tournament since it launched in 2018 and says one day he would love to play in it.

"This tournament has been here for a few years now and I always come watch, it's so fun to watch," Duggi said.

"When you come onto these courts and you see the Calgary signs you just dream of playing here with all the crowds."

LOTS OF PRACTICE AHEAD

Duggi has one more year left of school. After that he plans on travelling the world and playing in professional tennis events. He knows it won't be easy to earn a spot In the Challenger but says he's willing to put in the work.

"It's going to be a lot of 5:00 am, you know come here and serve and practice multiple hours a day," he said.

"That's what I've been doing for the past years so it's going to take a few more years of that I think. Get my ranking up and then hopefully be able to play."

NEW 3 YEAR AGREEMENT TO HOST EVENT

More good news for the Challenger. The ATP announced on Tuesday a new three year agreement to host the event beginning in 2022.

Da Costa is hoping the Calgary Challenger just keeps getting bigger and better.

"Ultimately with our expansion happening, we're going to be covering our outdoor course so we're actually hoping in 2023 to bring a women's and men's combined event so we're working on that."

Tickets for the Calgary National Bank Challenger will go on sale in the next few weeks. For more information about the tournament you can go to calgary.nationalbankchallenger.com