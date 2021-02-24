National Bank of Canada topped expectations as it reported its first-quarter profit rose more than 20 per cent compared with a year ago, boosted by growth across its business. Inmate COVID-19 cases at Sask. Pen account for nearly 30% of all cases in Canada's prisons during 2nd wave When it comes to the number coronavirus cases inside Canadian prisons during the second wave of COVID-19, Saskatchewan Penitentiary has been among the hardest hit Middlesex-London sees 10 new COVID-19 cases, none in Elgin-Oxford While the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Southwestern Public Health is reporting no new cases for the second time in three days. Preliminary numbers suggest low voter turnout in Newfoundland and Labrador election Preliminary numbers from Newfoundland and Labrador's elections authority suggest voter turnout in the provincial election could be a record low.