National charity partners with Feed Nova Scotia to tackle food insecurity

Feed Nova Scotia hopes a fundraising opportunity provided by a national charity will help tackle food insecurity in the province.

“This time of year is typically a time when we see fewer donations coming in our door,” said Karen Theriault, the director of communications with Feed Nova Scotia.

“We’ve come off of a very busy holiday season, when people tend to think more automatically about giving donations in that late fall-winter season, but people are hungry and struggling with food insecurity all through the year”

Give12 is Feed Nova Scotia’s monthly giving program, which provides the charity with regular and reliable support year-round.

“It is filled with the most awesome, amazing, loyal donors,” said Theriault.

Canada Helps is a registered charity that assists other charities, including Feed Nova Scotia, to process their online donations. This month, Canada Helps is going even further by adding an incentive for someone who may be considering signing up for a monthly donation.

“During March, if someone signs up for a new monthly gift to Feed Nova Scotia, Canada Helps will make an additional $20 donation direct to Feed Nova Scotia,” said Theriault.

Theriault says $20 allows Feed Nova Scotia to send out enough food for 30 meals.

“You can really maximize the impact of your gift,” she said.

“We’ve already started to see a few new monthly donors sign up this month, specifically because of this offer.”

Canada Helps’ offer isn’t just for Feed Nova Scotia; Theriault says you can sign up for a monthly offer for any charity.

“Of course we hope that you’ll think of Feed Nova Scotia, but perhaps there is another charity that is close to your heart and I love that Canada Helps is looking for ways to help Canadians have even more impact in their local communities.”