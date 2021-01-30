Baking enthusiastic and cupcake lovers across Canada have a chance to help rescue animals in February.

The Ontario SPCA & Humane Society’s National Cupcake Day, which is scheduled for Feb. 22, is set to move forward this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going the route of pretty much everywhere where we’re going to do curbside options,” said Liam Cullin the Executive Director at the North Bay & District Humane Society.

“It’s National Cupcake Day, but we’re actually turning it into a week long event,” he adds.



“So starting on February 20th people will be able to buy cupcakes at both local Twiggs stores here in North Bay. On Monday, which is the actual cupcake day, we’re going to have cupcakes from Parkers Your Independent Grocer so people can pre-order those online and just come by the Humane Society here and pick them up.”

However, in North Bay the curbside treats don’t end there. On Tuesday cupcakes from Orchards Fresh Food Market will be available and on Wednesday donuts from Chez Jean-Marc Bakery.

For those uncomfortable with curbside pick up or for people who want to test out their skills in the kitchen, the North Bay & District Humane Society has added a new competition to keep people entertained.

“We’re reaching out to some home bakers and asking them if they want to do a home baked treat and we’re going to be putting them on a silent auction through out website,” said Cullin.



“We’re going to be taking bids on items there and then the auction will end on the Friday which will wrap up our cupcake event.”

“Anybody that’s interested in doing that, they can go to our website and get information and then we’ll contact you and give you all the public health unit recommendations for all of the home baking items,” he adds.

With safety protocols in place and a different layout to this year’s annual event, officials say it’s extremely important to still hold this fundraiser.

“To date National Cupcake Day has helped raise over $3.8M for animals right across Canada,” said OSPCA spokesperson Kallie Milleman.



“No different then any other time we still have animals in our care that our staff are dedicated to caring for and ensuring that they are happy and healthy and find their way up for adoption. So funds from National Cupcake Day go to supporting the work that we do and go to help animals right across Ontario and Canada.”

“We make sure that [animals] get any necessary care that they need, any medical attention that they may require and that they find new loving forever homes,” adds Milleman.

Although the silent auction is only happening in North Bay, bakers who want to make their own cupcakes across Ontario can participate in a virtual National Cupcake Day contest.

“We’re so excited that everybody can enter the contest and essentially get creative,” she said.



“Bake your cupcake creation and put it up onto the contest and then invite your friends and family to go ahead and vote on your creation and of course the cupcake with the most votes wins.”

As a whole National Cupcake Day doesn’t have an overall fundraising goal, but in North Bay the Humane Society is looking to raise at least $10,000 which will go towards its new adoption centre.

“The new building is going to have 12 dog kennels, five different cat rooms, there’s going to be a pet parent meet and greet room,” explained Cullin.



“As well as a training space that’s available where we’re hopefully going to be able to run our paw pals summer day camp as well as P.D. day camps, birthday parties, as well as just an opportunity for dogs to be able to run around in there and get a little extra space.”

Designs for the new building have been released on the North Bay & District Humane Society’s Facebook page.

“That is the current design of the building. Minus any changes that may be required. We’re hoping obviously that there’s not going to be any changes, but you never know along the construction path to get it done,” he said.

If all goes according to plan the Humane Society is hoping to go to tender early this year and have shovels in the ground by spring for the $1.5M building.

On top of funds from National Cupcake Day going towards the expansion, people can also make direct donations which will give them a brick at the new facility and Cullin says naming rights to rooms are still available if anyone is interested.