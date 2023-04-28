iHeartRadio

National Day of Mourning being recognized in Barrie Friday


April 28 marks the National Day of Mourning, a day dedicated to remembering individuals who have lost their lives or suffered an injury or illness while on the job.

A candlelight vigil will be held Friday evening at Barrie City Hall at 6 p.m. Representatives from the Barrie and District Labour Council will be in attendance.

National Day of Mourning has been recognized since 1984

