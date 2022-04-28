National Day of Mourning draws large crowd in Waterloo

A crowd of around 100 people gathered at Waterloo City Hall to mark the National Day of Mourning for workers killed or injured on the job Thursday.

The ceremony, which began at 11 a.m. with speeches, was one of many taking place across the country.

The local event is organized by the Waterloo Regional Labour Council that represents more than 26,000 workers.

The group said it’s a day to mourn the dead but also fight for the living with the goal of preventing future workplace injuries and deaths.

"We are very active in promoting legislation that helps workers, protects workers… so we hold can hold people accountable that don’t hold up the high health and safety standards," said Lorne Bruce, president of the Waterloo Regional Labour Council.

The labour council said everyday someone dies on the job in Canada and thousands more suffer injuries that are life-altering.

Rob Engelage with the United Association Local 527 lost his grandfather to mesothelioma, a form of cancer.

“At 55 he got diagnosed and he passed away five years after,” said Engelage.

Greg Bobier, business manager at the Waterloo, Wellington, Dufferin and Grey Building and Construction Trades Council also lost a good friend about seven years ago.

“He passed away because of exposure to chemicals and stuff during his work career,” said Bobier, who spoke at the event.

According to the local labour council, it’s important to put pressure on companies to ensure the best practices and proper training to prevent future injuries or deaths.