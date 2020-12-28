The federal minister in charge of the government's push on child care says bringing down fees parents pay is a key ingredient in the Liberals' design for a national system. Pedestrian struck in N.E. parking lot An incident has been reported involving a pedestrian being hit in a parking lot Falsbridge Drive and Falconridge Drive N.E. People turned away at packed North Shore ski hills; new parking fees introduced With outdoor enthusiasts flocking to local mountains over the holidays, some skill hills have started to turn drivers away and implement new parking fees to manage crowds. COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 2 seniors' homes in Metro Vancouver Health officials declared two new COVID-19 outbreaks at seniors' homes in Metro Vancouver on Monday.