National Indigenous Peoples Day: What's happening in Regina

Tuesday, June 21 marks National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada.

The day is meant for all Canadians to recognize and celebrate unique heritages and diverse cultures along with the many contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples.

In Regina, many events will take place Tuesday in recognition of the day.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. people are invited to join the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Network at Victoria Park and City Square Plaza to celebrate and recognize the day.

Also at 11 a.m. at the RCMP Heritage Centre there will be a collaborative art project with the theme of the Seven Grandfather Teachings.

Beginning at 9 a.m. the Saskatchewan Science Centre will be celebrating the day as well with events such as dream catcher making and crafting a lacrosse stick.

At 1:30 p.m. Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty, Minister Don McMorris, Elders, survivors, students and members of the public will host a dedication ceremony of the Saskatchewan Residential School Memorial on the grounds of Government House.

Originally known as National Aboriginal Day, which was announced in 1996, National Indigenous Peoples Day is the result of consultations and statements of support for such a day made by various Indigenous groups, the federal government said on its website.

On June 21, 2017 the prime minister issued a statement announcing the intention to rename the day National Indigenous Peoples Day.