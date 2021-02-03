The National Lacrosse League is abandoning plans for a shortened spring season and will instead focus on starting a traditional season in the fall.

A date for the start of the fall season has not been decided. The move to halt spring plans was announced Wednesday.

“We have gone through many scenarios, including playing a bubble season in Canada in April, but the logistical challenges, including the recently announced tighter travel and quarantine restrictions across the Canadian border have required us to pivot," said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz.

"We have decided to focus on playing a full season in our markets, starting in the fall of this year. While many of the factors we can control were moving along well, those outside of our control, especially pertaining to obtaining government approval as far in advance as we would have needed, are no longer feasible.

"All the efforts and innovations we were planning will now go towards a full season starting this fall and into next year."

NLL officials decided in March 2020 to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming season will also see the debut of Panther City Lacrosse Club in Fort Worth, Tx.

“We appreciate the League’s extensive efforts to provide us the opportunity to play an abbreviated 2021 season in a safe and controlled environment throughout the changing landscape during this pandemic," said Zach Currier, PLPA President.

"While we are disappointed that it will not be possible to play this spring, we are even more excited and passionate about having a full 2021-22 season and are eager to get back on the floor this fall."

Founded in 1986, the NLL is made up of 14 franchises across the United States and Canada, including: