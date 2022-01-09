National Microbiology Laboratory asking employees to work from home

Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg is sending all staff that can work remotely home for three weeks.

In a statement to CTV News, a Public Health Agency spokesperson said the facility is making several changes due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in Canada.

Starting Monday, staff that can work remotely will be asked to work from home for three weeks in an effort to “protect the essential workforce conducting critical on-site diagnostic and laboratory research.”

The spokesperson said staff were notified in an email on Jan. 7.

In addition, the agency said it is implementing tactics like staggering breaks and lunches, meeting virtually and establishing cohorts where possible.

Staff are also asked to self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and let their managers know as soon as possible if they test positive for the virus.

Anyone inside the laboratories must also wear well-fitted masks or respirators when not eating or drinking.

The National Microbiology Laboratory conducts research at two sites in Winnipeg and is Canada’s only Level 4 lab, meaning it can work with dangerous illnesses like Ebola and Lassa fever.

Other NML sites are in Guelph, ON, Saint-Hyacinthe, QC, and Lethbridge, AB.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said it is regularly re-assessing the situation.