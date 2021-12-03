National Music Centre celebrates 5th anniversary with virtual gala

Anyone up for a gala in sweatpants?

You'll have that opportunity Friday night, when the National Music Centre livestreams Niisito, a celebration of the power of music to build bridges between diverse communities in Canada.

"We're celebrating our fifth anniversary," said NMC President and CEO Andrew Mosker, "with a virtual gala called Niisito, which is the word 'five' in Blackfoot – so it's a commemoration of and recognition of where we live, which is in Blackfoot territory."

Related Stories

The star-studded event will be hosted by Andrew Phung of Kim's Convenience fame, and features a musical lineup led by Tom Cochrane, Northern Cree, Karimah, the Alberta All-Star Jazz Orchestra and 16-year-old classical piano prodigy Kevin Chen.

The free event will go live at 7 p.m. on the NMC website, in addition to NMC's Facebook, Vimeo and YouTube channels.

NMC supporters are encouraged to tune into the virtual fundraising event at 7:00 pm MT, and make a donation to support the future of NMC at studiobell.ca/gala2021. Supporters can also participate in an online auction at studiobell.ca/gala2021 and bid on a range of items that include passes to the 2022 Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp in Las Vegas, along with music and sports memorabilia, original artworks, jewelry, and more.

Earlier this week, Mosker announced that the NMC will once again host Country Music Week, when the Canadian Country Music Awards return to Calgary.

Have you seen the lineup for our virtual fundraising gala? It's a star-studded affair, featuring performances by @TomCochraneMUS, #NorthernCree, @karimahmusik, and more! The best part? You can tune in for free on Dec. 3 at 7 pm MT. Info: https://t.co/jxJxtKnVAH pic.twitter.com/hFaMAHmoCw