National Music Centre expands holiday hours, offers free admission until end of 2021

The National Music Centre will continue to offer free admission until the end of the year and has extended its holiday hours to include Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.

The centre, located in Calgary's East Village, will be open Dec. 18 -24 and from Dec. 26-31 and admission fees have been waived. Music fans are being asked to make a pay-what-you-can monetary donation to support the NMC and to bring a non-perishable food item for the Calgary Food Bank.

The NMC will offer live afternoon performance by Belle Cabin (Dec. 18), Matt Blais (Dec. 19), Devin Cooper (Dec 27-30) and Victory (Dec. 31).

"The holidays are about coming together with family and friends, which is why we want to give Calgarians more opportunities to visit Studio Bell and make memories through music," said Andrew Mosker, president and CEO of NMC, in a release. "Our offerings have ramped up considerably over the past year, so it’s a great time to visit and enjoy the building’s many exhibitions, instrument interactives, and live afternoon events – for free!"

For a complete list of holiday hours and scheduled performances, visit NMC - Studio Bell.