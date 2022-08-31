National Overdose Awareness Day commemorated in Regina

For Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada, Aug. 31st marks National Drug Overdose Awareness Day. To recognize the occasion, community organizations across the Queen City arranged events focused on knowledge and training.

Regina residents gathered at the Mâmawêyatitân Centre on Wednesday to remember those who have passed away due to drug overdoses, and to prevent future overdoses from happening.

Jenny Churchill is a member and advocate of Moms Stop the Harm, a group that works towards ending "substance use related stigma, harms and death."

“They all had dreams, they all had futures, they had lives,” said Churchill.

“They were loved by family and friends.”

As children prepare for the first day of school, Churchill added its important to have open, honest conversations about drugs with your child.

“Have the conversation, kids are going back to school, they are going back to post secondary and are leaving home for the first time,” Churchill said. “Have the conversation with your kids about drugs.”

Margaret Kisikaw-Piyesis, CEO of Communities, Alliances and Networks (CAAN), said immediate action is needed on issues surrounding addictions.

“It’s time now that we respect and we take care of lives, we take care of the lives of those who are most sick, the people that are (most at risk), who don’t have access to institution system or agencies,” Kisikaw-Piyesis said.

“These are the people that need our help, these are the people that need to be acknowledged and helped.”

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), there have been over 1,000 reported overdoses in the city so far this year.

In 2021, the total number of overdoses in the Queen City exceeded 1,800.

RPS Chief Evan Bray explained that the data has a clear message.

“It tells us that the overdose problem is not going away,” said Bray. “It is still prevalent in our community and it is something we need to continue to attack.”

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has reported 189 suspected drug toxicity deaths in 2022 so far.

Last year, there were 366 confirmed drug toxicity deaths in the province.

RPS officers are required to carry naloxone at all times. Chief Bray added that harm reduction is a top priority for the RPS.

“People will often say 'well just stop doing drugs,'” he said. “We know that addictions are a lot more complex than that and while people are on the path to recovery, harm reduction is what will keep them alive.”

From an Indigenous perspective, Kisikaw-Piyesis added the day is helping raise awareness along with assisting in the research of solutions to a national problem.

“Research has shown us the way Indigenous people have been practicing harm reduction on this land since the beginning of time,” said Kisikaw-Piyesis.

“We care about life, we don’t care how people walk through our doors when we are serving them. We care about the spirit that lives in them because that’s the spirit that lives in us.”

In honour of the day, the Mâmawêyatitân Centre is set to hold an event to remember those lost to overdoses and prevent drug related deaths in the future. The event includes free training on the use of naloxone kits.

The event also includes tables from different organizations to provide learning opportunities about overdoses.

According to the Government of Saskatchewan, at-risk Saskatchewan residents along with people who are exposed to at-risk users (such as friends and family) are eligible for free naloxone training that includes administrating the drug.

Residents who attend the training will also be taking home a free naloxone kit.

Naloxone kits are also available for purchase at pharmacies across Saskatchewan.

Over $470 million has been allocated for mental health and addiction services in the 2022-23 budget by the provincial government.

This includes $67 million for harm reduction, prevention, detox and treatment initiatives.